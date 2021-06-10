Today is the day for the first deliveries of the new and extraordinary Tesla Model S Plaid, the quickest production electric car ever made. For Tesla, the Plaid Model S is the next step beyond Ludicrous and is the final evolution of the performance variants of the Model S (Plaid + was recently canceled.

***UPDATE: Tesla has just announced that gates will open at 10 PM Eastern, but that remarks won't begin until 11:30 PM Eastern time.

Tesla previously released full specs and details for the Model S Plaid, though some info may change again tonight when the Model S Plaid takes to the stage. However, here's what we know about the Plaid right now.

Interior

The long-awaited refresh for the Model S has finally arrived, and we must admit that the interior is where most of the radical changes are seen. The refreshed Model S is more Model 3 and Model Y-like now in appearance, although the chopped-off yoke steering wheel is rather odd. It's cleaner-looking within, and the massive screen is now more in line with the rest of Tesla's newer offerings.

The rear of the Model S now contains a viewing screen, which is a welcome addition. The other changes within aren't so noticeable.

Exterior

The exterior of the car looks much the same as some of the Plaid versions of the Model S that were spotted at the track testing recently. Basically, the outside looks a bit brawnier and sportier and more ready to pounce at a moment's notice.

Powertrain And Performance

Tesla says that Plaid will replace Performance, so we'll now see Model S Plaid offered as the fastest version of the S, and the Performance version will disappear.

On the performance side, Tesla notes that the Model S Plaid changes include a new powertrain, including battery modules, battery packs, and drive units. Tesla further notes that the Model S and Model X now incorporate motor technology similar to the Model 3 and Model Y and that this enables the Model S to perform high-speed runs over and over again.

Tesla says that the Plaid Model S will be able to spring from 0-60 MPH in just under 2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds, which makes it faster than a Bugatti Chiron.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid

6 Photos

Plaid Specs

0-60 mph: 1.99s 1,020 horsepower Three high-performance drive units Carbon-sleeved rotors Torque vectoring

2021 Refresh Changes

Audio and Media

Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise canceling

Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®

17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second-row display

Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power

Wireless controller compatibility

Comfort

Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering, and heated windshield

Ventilated front seating

Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning

HEPA air filtration system

Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit

Ambient lighting

Tinted glass roof

Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass

Convenience

Front center console with sliding cupholders and storage

Second-row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging

Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate

Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors

28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk

Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger

Location-aware automatic garage door opener

Phone Key

Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary

Live traffic visualization

Satellite-View Maps

Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more

Caraoke

Music Streaming

Internet Browser

*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.

Stay tuned as we'll have more coverage upcoming following the livestream of the Model S delivery event.