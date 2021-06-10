The livestream starts at around 11:30 PM Eastern (8:30 PM Pacific).

Today is the day for the first deliveries of the new and extraordinary Tesla Model S Plaid, the quickest production electric car ever made. For Tesla, the Plaid Model S is the next step beyond Ludicrous and is the final evolution of the performance variants of the Model S (Plaid + was recently canceled.

***UPDATE: Tesla has just announced that gates will open at 10 PM Eastern, but that remarks won't begin until 11:30 PM Eastern time.

Tesla previously released full specs and details for the Model S Plaid, though some info may change again tonight when the Model S Plaid takes to the stage. However, here's what we know about the Plaid right now.

2021 Tesla Model S Yoke Steering Wheel

Interior

The long-awaited refresh for the Model S has finally arrived, and we must admit that the interior is where most of the radical changes are seen. The refreshed Model S is more Model 3 and Model Y-like now in appearance, although the chopped-off yoke steering wheel is rather odd. It's cleaner-looking within, and the massive screen is now more in line with the rest of Tesla's newer offerings.

The rear of the Model S now contains a viewing screen, which is a welcome addition. The other changes within aren't so noticeable.

tesla model s plaid blue

Exterior

The exterior of the car looks much the same as some of the Plaid versions of the Model S that were spotted at the track testing recently. Basically, the outside looks a bit brawnier and sportier and more ready to pounce at a moment's notice.

Powertrain And Performance

Tesla says that Plaid will replace Performance, so we'll now see Model S Plaid offered as the fastest version of the S, and the Performance version will disappear.

On the performance side, Tesla notes that the Model S Plaid changes include a new powertrain, including battery modules, battery packs, and drive units. Tesla further notes that the Model S and Model X now incorporate motor technology similar to the Model 3 and Model Y and that this enables the Model S to perform high-speed runs over and over again.

Tesla says that the Plaid Model S will be able to spring from 0-60 MPH in just under 2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds, which makes it faster than a Bugatti Chiron. 

Plaid Specs

  1. 0-60 mph: 1.99s
  2. 1,020 horsepower
  3. Three high-performance drive units
  4. Carbon-sleeved rotors
  5. Torque vectoring

2021 Refresh Changes

Audio and Media

  • Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise canceling
  • Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®
  • 17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second-row display
  • Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power
  • Wireless controller compatibility

Comfort

  • Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering, and heated windshield
  • Ventilated front seating
  • Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning
  • HEPA air filtration system
  • Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit
  • Ambient lighting
  • Tinted glass roof
  • Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass

Convenience

  • Front center console with sliding cupholders and storage
  • Second-row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging
  • Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate
  • Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors
  • 28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk
  • Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger
  • Location-aware automatic garage door opener
  • Phone Key

Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary

  • Live traffic visualization
  • Satellite-View Maps
  • Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more
  • Caraoke
  • Music Streaming
  • Internet Browser
    *New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.

Stay tuned as we'll have more coverage upcoming following the livestream of the Model S delivery event.

