The livestream starts at around 11:30 PM Eastern (8:30 PM Pacific).
Today is the day for the first deliveries of the new and extraordinary Tesla Model S Plaid, the quickest production electric car ever made. For Tesla, the Plaid Model S is the next step beyond Ludicrous and is the final evolution of the performance variants of the Model S (Plaid + was recently canceled.
***UPDATE: Tesla has just announced that gates will open at 10 PM Eastern, but that remarks won't begin until 11:30 PM Eastern time.
Tesla previously released full specs and details for the Model S Plaid, though some info may change again tonight when the Model S Plaid takes to the stage. However, here's what we know about the Plaid right now.
Interior
The long-awaited refresh for the Model S has finally arrived, and we must admit that the interior is where most of the radical changes are seen. The refreshed Model S is more Model 3 and Model Y-like now in appearance, although the chopped-off yoke steering wheel is rather odd. It's cleaner-looking within, and the massive screen is now more in line with the rest of Tesla's newer offerings.
The rear of the Model S now contains a viewing screen, which is a welcome addition. The other changes within aren't so noticeable.
Exterior
The exterior of the car looks much the same as some of the Plaid versions of the Model S that were spotted at the track testing recently. Basically, the outside looks a bit brawnier and sportier and more ready to pounce at a moment's notice.
Powertrain And Performance
Tesla says that Plaid will replace Performance, so we'll now see Model S Plaid offered as the fastest version of the S, and the Performance version will disappear.
On the performance side, Tesla notes that the Model S Plaid changes include a new powertrain, including battery modules, battery packs, and drive units. Tesla further notes that the Model S and Model X now incorporate motor technology similar to the Model 3 and Model Y and that this enables the Model S to perform high-speed runs over and over again.
Tesla says that the Plaid Model S will be able to spring from 0-60 MPH in just under 2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 9.3 seconds, which makes it faster than a Bugatti Chiron.
Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid
Plaid Specs
- 0-60 mph: 1.99s
- 1,020 horsepower
- Three high-performance drive units
- Carbon-sleeved rotors
- Torque vectoring
2021 Refresh Changes
Audio and Media
- Premium 22-speaker audio with active noise canceling
- Multi-device music and media over Bluetooth®
- 17” center display, 12.3” driver’s display, and 8” second-row display
- Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power
- Wireless controller compatibility
Comfort
- Heated seats for every passenger, heated steering, and heated windshield
- Ventilated front seating
- Tri-zone Airwave cabin conditioning
- HEPA air filtration system
- Custom driver profiles with automatic easy-entry and exit
- Ambient lighting
- Tinted glass roof
- Ultraviolet and infrared protection on all glass
Convenience
- Front center console with sliding cupholders and storage
- Second-row stowable center armrest with integrated storage and wireless charging
- Automatic opening and closing rear liftgate
- Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors
- 28 ft³ of cargo space and secure front trunk
- Wireless and USB-C fast charging for every passenger
- Location-aware automatic garage door opener
- Phone Key
Premium Connectivity, 1 year complimentary
- Live traffic visualization
- Satellite-View Maps
- Video Streaming with access to Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, Twitch, and more
- Caraoke
- Music Streaming
- Internet Browser
*New features that become available after delivery may be subject to additional charges.
Stay tuned as we'll have more coverage upcoming following the livestream of the Model S delivery event.
About this article