More Superchargers coming soon.
Tesla Giga Shanghai, one of the largest electric car manufacturing plants not only in China but globally, remains in the state of permanent construction/expansion.
As we can see in the footage recorded by Jason Yang on April 22, 2021, Tesla adds more and more buildings at the site and space is becoming more and more constrained.
One of the latest projects is also another stage of fast-charging infrastructure expansion. Previously, there were more than 100 Supercharging stalls: 64 (four strings, 16 each) on one side and about 40 on the other side.
It seems that Tesla added much more and might be close to 150, or even 200 stalls total.
As we can see on the video, there were not that many new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 and MIC Model Y at the parking lot a week ago.
The new image from 乌瓦 @bentv_sh, reveals that now the parking lot is full of new cars, ready for delivery. There might be a surplus of a thousand or two of new Model 3 and Model Y, produced in just a matter of a few days.
Let's remember that in China, Tesla sold over 35,000 cars in March, and on top of that are the exports. The combined production must be then at over 1,000 per day on average.
Here are more videos from April:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
- In October Tesla announced that MIC Model 3 production is 250,000 annually (5,000 a week)
- MIC Model Y production approval was received in early November 2020, while sales approval was received on November 30, 2020.
- MIC Model Y deliveries started on January 18, 2021.
