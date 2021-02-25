Recent videos and images seem to confirm that Tesla has, in fact, produced some copies of the refreshed Model S. This comes as no surprise since Tesla CEO Elon Musk said to expect the first deliveries in February.

However, with the recent news that the Fremont factory has been shut down for a few days, or at least partially, it's interesting to see what appears to be newly refreshed Model S sedans in the factory's logistics lot with tracking stickers. Perhaps Tesla will deliver a few of these this month as promised.

The refreshed Model S sedans were spied by The Kilowatts and a few others during a Fremont factory visit this week. As you can see from the video above, the "spies" also saw a refreshed Model S driving around the factory grounds.

The tweet below shows the Model S sitting in Tesla's logistics lot. According to reports, it doesn't seem like these are simply test vehicles. This is not only due to the fact that they're parked in the logistics lot, but also because they have window trim wrap and bar code tracking stickers.

Teslarati also points out that all the refreshed Model S sedans spotted thus far have a traditional round steering wheel, rather than the yoke Tesla showed when it officially revealed the new flagship model.

Despite recent rumors, which now seem to be confirmed, Tesla was clearly able to produce some refreshed Model S vehicles, among other cars. Hopefully, we'll have more information related to the shutdown in the near future.

In the meantime, check out the video above. In addition to the Model S sighting, it includes a unique Mac House studio tour.