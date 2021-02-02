Tesla owner and Twitter user @Ray4Tesla somehow got his hands on some leaked photos that are reportedly from inside Tesla's main factory in Fremont, California. According to Ray, the images reveal the refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles' front "megacastings."

While there's no way to know for sure if these images are actually from the Tesla factory, or precisely what they're images of, the story adds up. In addition, it makes sense that whoever "leaked" the images to Ray would likely have to let him know where they were taken and what exactly is revealed. Otherwise, the photos are really useless.

With that said, if Tesla is actually moving to its new megacasting technology for the refreshed Model S and X, it's a big step forward. Hopefully, we'll know more soon. CEO Elon Musk did say he'd like to have a call soon related to the updated Model S.

Ray says the photos came from an anonymous source, and they show the refreshed Model S and X vehicles' front and rear underbodies. More specifically, the images reveal the refreshed cars' "front" casting. As you can see, two castings are shown in the leaked images. As reported by Teslarati:

"This means that the flagship vehicles’ front underbody is now tied together by the dash and central underbody. The rear underbody, on the other hand, now features two castings linked together by stamped and welded aluminum."

The source also shared that the current Model 3 doesn't yet use megacastings. However, we do know Tesla plans to move to this technology, perhaps with all of its vehicles at some point.

We recently shared that the refreshed Model S and X appear to use megacasts. The discovery was based on updated images of the cars' frames shown on Tesla's official website. What do you think? Is this reality or simply speculation? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.