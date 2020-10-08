The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is ramping up production after 10 days of pause (20-30 September) for annual production line inspections and equipment upgrades.

According to the WU WA video report from October 7, 2020, the daily Made-in-China Model 3 production is roughly 800 units (5,600 a week and over 20,000 a month). That would be an important strengthening for Tesla's goal to produce 500,000 cars in 2020.

There should be no demand problem after the prices were lowered. Moreover, reportedly at some point in the future, both the MIC Model 3 and the upcoming MIC Model Y will be exported outside China, starting with Europe.

Meanwhile, at the parking lot for the MIC Model 3, we see it's almost empty, because the break of production and a high number of trailers ready for deliveries:

The construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 nears completion. Recently a new Supercharging station was added so there are dozens of stalls available now (it might be the biggest Supercharging site globally, counting all the stations at the factory).

On some buildings, the first solar panel installations appeared, but rather small ones. Overall, the factory is ready from the outside. Now Tesla just needs to complete installations of the production line for the Model Y and clean up the area.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: