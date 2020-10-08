The complex is mostly completed and Model Y production should start within a few months.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is ramping up production after 10 days of pause (20-30 September) for annual production line inspections and equipment upgrades.
According to the WU WA video report from October 7, 2020, the daily Made-in-China Model 3 production is roughly 800 units (5,600 a week and over 20,000 a month). That would be an important strengthening for Tesla's goal to produce 500,000 cars in 2020.
There should be no demand problem after the prices were lowered. Moreover, reportedly at some point in the future, both the MIC Model 3 and the upcoming MIC Model Y will be exported outside China, starting with Europe.
Meanwhile, at the parking lot for the MIC Model 3, we see it's almost empty, because the break of production and a high number of trailers ready for deliveries:
The construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 nears completion. Recently a new Supercharging station was added so there are dozens of stalls available now (it might be the biggest Supercharging site globally, counting all the stations at the factory).
On some buildings, the first solar panel installations appeared, but rather small ones. Overall, the factory is ready from the outside. Now Tesla just needs to complete installations of the production line for the Model Y and clean up the area.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order
- As of the end of the June 2020, some 50,000 Model 3 were produced cumulatively
- From mid-2020 Tesla is probably able to produce 4,000 units a week (200,000 a year)
