The most recent price cuts of the Tesla Model 3 in China translated into a huge increase in demand, according to media reports.

Tesla lowered prices of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 Standard Range Plus by 8% and Long Range RWD version by 10%. Now, sales representatives are reportedly struggling to find time for meals.

It would be interesting to see the numbers, but there is also another point of interest. What is happening with other EVs, that were at least partially undercut by the more affordable Model 3? The Xpeng is first on the list to watch.

For customers that bought the MIC Model 3 just before the price cuts, Tesla reportedly prepared a goodwill perk of free Supercharging for three years.

It should help avoid disappointment associated with a missed opportunity for customers who bought the car in late Q3. Those who are still not happy, there is 7-day money-back guarantee policy.