On September 29, 2020, BMW officially started production of its all-electric BMW iX3, at its BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in Shenyang, China.

Ths iX3 is produced alongside the conventional X3 and will be exported to global markets. However, at least at this point, the main focus seems to be Europe and China. Time will tell whether we will see the iX3 also in the U.S.

According to BMW, the BBA facility is distinguished by its comprehensive quality management system and "zero defect concept".

"BBA conducts rigorous testing of everything from the battery to the finished car to guarantee the vehicle safety of the BMW iX3. 128 mechanical tests and 994 software functionality tests ensure the high quality of high-voltage batteries throughout the entire lifecycle. 140 functional tests check every aspect of the vehicle during acceleration, in particular road conditions and on rocky roads. As a result, the BMW iX3 is well-suited for all types of roads and meets the high demands of different driving conditions."

The launch of iX3 is a huge milestone for the German manufacturer, as it's the first model equipped with fifth-generation high-voltage batteries (produced locally) and drive units.

It will followed by the BMW i4 and BMW iNEXT.

BMW iX3 specs: