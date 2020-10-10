Irizar announced one of its biggest EV bus order so far, for CTS (Compagnie des Transports Strasbourgeois) in Strasbourg, France.

In total 49 new generation 12-meter Irizar ie (in 3 doors, 23 seat configuration) will be delivered, starting by the end of this year. The basic overnight charging option suggests that the buses are long-range versions, envisioned to cover the entire shift on a single charge.

The Spanish manufacturer already delivered electric buses to several French cities, including Amiens, Bayonne, Aix-en-Provence, Marseille and Le Havre (soon also Orleans). After the latest Mercedes-Benz order, it seems that the French market is highly diversified in terms of suppliers.

Here are examples of the Irizar ie bus:

A quick look at the Irizar's assembly plant: