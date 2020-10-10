Strasbourg Eurometropole electrifies its buses.
Irizar announced one of its biggest EV bus order so far, for CTS (Compagnie des Transports Strasbourgeois) in Strasbourg, France.
In total 49 new generation 12-meter Irizar ie (in 3 doors, 23 seat configuration) will be delivered, starting by the end of this year. The basic overnight charging option suggests that the buses are long-range versions, envisioned to cover the entire shift on a single charge.
The Spanish manufacturer already delivered electric buses to several French cities, including Amiens, Bayonne, Aix-en-Provence, Marseille and Le Havre (soon also Orleans). After the latest Mercedes-Benz order, it seems that the French market is highly diversified in terms of suppliers.
Here are examples of the Irizar ie bus:
A quick look at the Irizar's assembly plant:
