We knew it wouldn't be long after Lucid started marketing its upcoming Air electric car that Tesla would have to go back to bat to beat it. The Air has specs that are way beyond the current Model S, such as a 520-mile range and a sub-10-second quarter-mile time.

And, unlike other startups, Lucid has already proven these numbers publically. Moreover, some of its specs stand to improve before launch, and now they'll have to, in order to keep up with Tesla.

Back in September of 2019, a Tesla Model S Plaid prototype circled Laguna Seca in just 1:36.55. which was the fastest time to date for a four-door sedan. Not long ago, the Lucid Air Dream Edition pulled it off in just 1:33. However, as shared at Tesla's Battery Day, the 1,100-horsepower Model S Plaid has been back at the Laguna Seca track, and it shaved its time down to 1:30.3, which is only 2 seconds slower than the record-holding Porsche 991 GT2 RS.

Sebastian Vittel posted video of the full Laguna Seca lap from behind the wheel of the Model S Plaid. He says it's wearing Michelin Sport Cup 2 rubber, though they're special tires that will be available when the Plaid comes to market. Vittel compares them to the Cup 2 R tires. He's riding in a bucket seat, which he says if for his personal security.

The tri-motor all-wheel-drive Model S Plaid will have an incredible 520 miles of range, a top speed of 200 mph, a sub-9-second quarter-mile time, and a sub-2-second zero-to-60-mph time.

