As promised, our friends over at YouTube channel All Electric Family have published another Tesla Model X towing video. We've seen their Tesla crossover pull a camper for 1,200 miles, as well as learned about the impact of a bike rack full of bikes and a flatbed trailer. The latter was a test to see how the classic car towing might go.

Fast-forward to the present, and All Electric Family rented a large and heavy car-hauling trailer to transport a 1919 Dodge about 200 miles, from Kansas City to Lincoln, Nebraska. The 100-year-old classic car belongs to Katie's family.

If they pull it off, this will mark the their longest towing trip on a single charge. They did a 600-mile road trip (one way) with the camper that required many stops, and even an overnight stay. The goal here is to make it the entire 200 miles without stopping to charge.

Initially, before watching the video, and already knowing how their other trips have gone, we speculated that they wouldn't make it. However, they made a wise choice by renting the car hauler. They previously determined that the large flatbed trailer with the gate at the back creates too much drag. They tested it and decided it wasn't going to be the right way to pull this off.

So, does the car-hauling trailer assure that they'll make it with battery power to spare? The only way to find out is to watch the video. We encourage you to leave us your best guess in the comment section below. Then, watch the video to see how close your estimate was.