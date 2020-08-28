Tesla fan Cleanerwatt seems to like to forecast the future. He banks on cost-of-ownership comparisons of vehicles that don't yet exist, and he speculates about future events and announcements.

Looking into the future is fun, but we never know what the truth will be. Fortunately, Cleanerwatt does a lot of research and uses a plethora of information to come up with his opinion. This way, you can take the information and decide for yourself.

Tesla's upcoming Battery Day on September 22, 2020 is arguably the most anticipated event for the company in a long time. Due to the fact that it has been pushed back multiple times, people seem even more eager for it to arrive.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have provided an official outline for the event, but we still really have no idea what is going to be announced. There's been plenty of speculation related to the million-mile battery, the "Roadrunner Project," new future vehicles, the Cybertruck launch, etc. However, nothing is for sure.

We actually wonder if Tesla even knows for sure what it will focus on and promote at the event. It still has almost a month to decide. If you follow Tesla, you know it races to make sure it's always ahead of the competition. When and if someone or something comes along that's a threat, Tesla upgrades and updates. So, perhaps with the Lucid Air now in the mix, as well as the success of the Porsche Taycan, the Model S Plaid becomes a bigger priority.

Cleanerwatt dives into the available information, rumors, clues, hints, and details to help us decide if Musk will reveal the Model S Plaid next month. What do you think? Leave us a list of your projected highlights in the comment section below.