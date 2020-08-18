Few cars even stand a chance to hold their own against a Tesla Model S P100D in a drag race, but Porsche 911 Turbos are among those cars. Even if said 911 Turbo is an older model (991 generation phased out in 2019), it can still give the Tesla trouble, if not off the line, then at some point shortly after the race starts.

And if said 911 also happens to be the top tier Turbo S, with 552 horsepower, up to 750 Nm (553 pound-feet), and grippy permanent all-wheel drive, then chances are the Tesla will lose. This is exactly what happens in this video shot by Cars With Ivan on a closed stretch of highway somewhere in Romania - the Tesla is first off the line, but as the race progresses, the Porsche gains ground and ultimately ends in the lead.

There wasn’t really that much in it by the end of this quarter-mile race; the Porsche crosses the line in 10.3 seconds, while the Tesla takes 10.9 seconds. Had this been a half-mile race, or even the full mile, the difference would have been even greater in the 911’s favor.