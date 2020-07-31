Hide press release Show press release

Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC. Introduces Its S1LF Low-Floor Shuttle Bus, and Discloses Plans to Manufacture Electric Vehicles for Public Transportation

07.20.2020

Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC. (Optimal-EV) enters electric vehicle manufacturing, with their battery electric S1LF Low-Floor Shuttle Bus. The S1LF integrates a quasi-purpose-built Ford E450 chassis platform, which has been fully optimized with the vehicle body and achieves a low step-in height without kneeling the suspension. The all-electric S1LF will feature an ADA compliant entry ramp for paratransit operations and a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 14,500 lbs., with no reduction in carrying capacity.

The S1LF will feature an efficient and powerful battery system, made right here in the USA, featuring 113 kWh of liquid-cooled energy capacity, fueling an all-electric, zero-emission rear-axle drive system. The vehicle is designed to enable more than 125 miles of driving range and can fully charge in about two hours with optional DC fast charging. The S1LF is only available as a pure battery electric bus.

Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC. is a derivative of Optimal, Inc., an engineering firm serving automotive OEM’s as a preferred engineering service supplier for over 33 years. The S1LF integrates years of Optimal’s automotive design, engineering, and CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) simulation and optimization expertise, culminating in the reliability, safety, and high-performance of automotive grade products with a factory-installed, fully integrated high-efficiency electric power system. Optimal’s engineering group has focused on EV and system design since 2015. The S1LF will debut at the APTA EXPO 2021, and the S1LF is the first of several planned commercial electric vehicles from Optimal-EV for use in a variety of applications.

About Optimal-EV

Optimal-EV is the market leader in the design, validation and manufacturing of zero-emission electric low-floor shuttle buses. Their suite of low-floor vehicle configurations and equipment options are quiet and ecologically efficient, making them ideal for the seamless migration of your current fleet to being zero-emission. Optimal’s journey into vehicle electrification began in 2015, with the integrated 33 years of automotive design/development and superior CAE (computer aided engineering) optimization skills, and is now augmented by a seasoned bus manufacturing operations team. Leveraging multi-industry insight and innovative approach to engineering and vehicle manufacturing, they identify and integrate the best industry solutions for the customers. Optimal proudly designs, engineers and manufactures vehicles in America, with our engineering and research center in Plymouth, Michigan and manufacturing center in Elkhart, Indiana.