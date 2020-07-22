Renault is introducing in the UK a commercial version of the ZOE, the ZOE Van, which is a two seater with load space in place of rear seats.

Its payload is up to 387 kg, while the useful volume under the roof is 1.0 m3 (0.51 m3 under load compartment cover). Maximum dimensions are: length 1,205 mm, width 1,110 mm and height (under load compartment cover) 410 mm.

Since it has the same 52 kWh as the passenger version, the range should be similar 245 miles (394 km) WLTP.

The ZOE Van will be available in two trim levels: Business and Business+ available at a significantly lower price than the passenger version, partially thanks to the generous plug-in van grant - starting at £19,380 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant.

As standard, Business trim brings a wealth of features, including: 10-inch TFT instrument cluster

7-inch Easy Link infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Manual air conditioning

Electric front windows

Renault keycard with handsfree entry

Electrically adjustable heated door mirrors

Automatic headlamps and wipers

Full LED headlamps with C-shape daytime running light

15-inch steel wheels with Michelin EV Energy Tyres

USB socket

Driver and passenger airbags

Isofix points on passenger seat

Front fog lights

Cruise control with speed limiter

Z.E. Voice (low speed pedestrian warning)

Moving up to Business+ trim enhances the ZOE’s technology and comfort features even further. Included on all Business+ models are: Satellite navigation

Wireless Smartphone Charging

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

100 per cent recycled seat upholstery

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Automatic High Low Beam

Traffic Sign Recognition

Automatic Climate Control

Driver’s one-touch electric window

Electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, electrically folding, finished in body colour

16-inch alloy wheels with Michelin EV Energy Tyres

Gallery: Renault ZOE Van in the UK

12 Photos

Specs