It has up to one cubic meter of load space behind the front seats.
Renault is introducing in the UK a commercial version of the ZOE, the ZOE Van, which is a two seater with load space in place of rear seats.
Its payload is up to 387 kg, while the useful volume under the roof is 1.0 m3 (0.51 m3 under load compartment cover). Maximum dimensions are: length 1,205 mm, width 1,110 mm and height (under load compartment cover) 410 mm.
Since it has the same 52 kWh as the passenger version, the range should be similar 245 miles (394 km) WLTP.
The ZOE Van will be available in two trim levels: Business and Business+ available at a significantly lower price than the passenger version, partially thanks to the generous plug-in van grant - starting at £19,380 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant.
As standard, Business trim brings a wealth of features, including:
- 10-inch TFT instrument cluster
- 7-inch Easy Link infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Manual air conditioning
- Electric front windows
- Renault keycard with handsfree entry
- Electrically adjustable heated door mirrors
- Automatic headlamps and wipers
- Full LED headlamps with C-shape daytime running light
- 15-inch steel wheels with Michelin EV Energy Tyres
- USB socket
- Driver and passenger airbags
- Isofix points on passenger seat
- Front fog lights
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Z.E. Voice (low speed pedestrian warning)
- Moving up to Business+ trim enhances the ZOE’s technology and comfort features even further.
Included on all Business+ models are:
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless Smartphone Charging
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear parking camera
- 100 per cent recycled seat upholstery
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Automatic High Low Beam
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Automatic Climate Control
- Driver’s one-touch electric window
- Electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, electrically folding, finished in body colour
- 16-inch alloy wheels with Michelin EV Energy Tyres