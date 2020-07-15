A Ferrari F430 against an SUV. The Ferrari should win this drag race, right? Well, that's not the case when the SUV happens to be the Tesla Model X P90D. The electric SUV overwhelms the Ferrari in three straight races, capturing the win every single time. Watch the video right here.

Teslas seem capable of beating just about any car they're up against in drag race and the big Model X is no exception to this. Sure, it's not nearly as quick as the Model S, but the Model X P90D is still among the quickest SUVs on the planet and can take down most competitors.

Proof of that is seen in this video where the Model X beats the Ferrari F430 not once, not twice, but three times in a row in drag races. Unofficially, this version of the Model X can blast from 0 to 60 MPH in approximately 3.3 seconds and the quarter-mile takes 11.8 seconds at 116 MPH.

The times for the Ferrari are 0 to 60 MPH in approximately 3.6 seconds and the quarter-mile is accomplished in 12 seconds at 121 MPH. However, from the video, it appears as though the Model X gets better launches and the differences between the two vehicles are larger in the real world than on paper.

Grab a look at the video to see the Model X slay the red Ferrari three times in a row.