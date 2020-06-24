According to the latest news, Tesla has increased the maximum Supercharging rate of Model S/Model X from 200 kW to 225 kW.

The info about 225 kW comes from the 2020.24.6 software update info (via Electrek):

"Supercharger Improvements Your car is now able to charge at V3 Superchargers at up to 225 kW peak rates. As usual, when you navigate to a Supercharger, your car will condition its battery during the drive, so it can charge faster."

Because Tesla did not release any announcements, it's too early to determine whether the upgrade concerns only the new/latest models, with 2020.24.6 software update, or a broader group of versions.

Potentially, the move to 225 kW may be related to some, undisclosed yet, hardware upgrades to the battery.

Anyways, at 225 kW the Model S/Model X almost matches the 250 kW peak charging capability of the Model 3/Model Y.

New Tesla cars can charge at up to:

Model 3 (Standard Range Plus from 2019.36.1 update): 170 kW (previously 100 kW)

(previously 100 kW) Model 3 (Mid Range from 2019.40.1.1 update): 200 kW (previously 120 kW)

(previously 120 kW) Model 3/Model Y (top of the line Long Range versions): 250 kW

Model S/Model X (Long Range "Raven"): 200 kW - some of the latest models with 2020.24.6 update can go up to 225 kW

Tesla Superchargers peak output: