Seven Japanese companies have formed the "e5 Consortium" with the goal of establishing new ocean shipping infrastructure services. Or more precisely, they will develop zero-emission, battery-electric vessels.

The "e5" is related to five core values: "electrification," "environment," "evolution," "efficiency," and "economics."

The companies that stand behind e5 are:

Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Exeno Yamamizu Corporation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Electric Power Company

Mitsubishi Corporation

The first major project is the world's first battery-electric tankers - two units will be built by Asahi Tanker. Deployment is envisioned in March 2022.

It's a sign of the time that heavy crude oil will be transported by all-electric tankers.

The vessel specifications include a battery pack of 3.5 MWh (equivalent to 35 100 kWh packs) and two 300 kW azimuth thrusters plus two 68 kW side thrusters.

（1）Dimension LOA 62M / Beam 10.30M / Draft 4.15M （2）Classification NK （3）Cargo heavy oil （4）Gross tonnage Approx. 499 tons （5）Speed about 11 knots （6）Tank capacity about 1,300m3 （7）Propulsion device Azimuth thruster 300kW x 2 （8）Side thrusters 68kW x 2 （9）Base battery capacity 3,500kWh

There is no word about the range, but at half power (300 kW), the batteries will last for about 10+ hours.

It's great to see that the electrification of ships is expanding into new applications and that those are already fairly serious efforts.