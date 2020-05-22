It will get a 3,500 kWh battery.
Seven Japanese companies have formed the "e5 Consortium" with the goal of establishing new ocean shipping infrastructure services. Or more precisely, they will develop zero-emission, battery-electric vessels.
The "e5" is related to five core values: "electrification," "environment," "evolution," "efficiency," and "economics."
The companies that stand behind e5 are:
- Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Exeno Yamamizu Corporation
- Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
- Tokyo Electric Power Company
- Mitsubishi Corporation
The first major project is the world's first battery-electric tankers - two units will be built by Asahi Tanker. Deployment is envisioned in March 2022.
It's a sign of the time that heavy crude oil will be transported by all-electric tankers.
The vessel specifications include a battery pack of 3.5 MWh (equivalent to 35 100 kWh packs) and two 300 kW azimuth thrusters plus two 68 kW side thrusters.
（1）Dimension LOA 62M / Beam 10.30M / Draft 4.15M （2）Classification NK （3）Cargo heavy oil （4）Gross tonnage Approx. 499 tons （5）Speed about 11 knots （6）Tank capacity about 1,300m3 （7）Propulsion device Azimuth thruster 300kW x 2 （8）Side thrusters 68kW x 2 （9）Base battery capacity 3,500kWh
There is no word about the range, but at half power (300 kW), the batteries will last for about 10+ hours.
It's great to see that the electrification of ships is expanding into new applications and that those are already fairly serious efforts.
'e5 Consortium' Established to Promote Zero-Emission Electric Vessel
May 21, 2020
TOKYO - Seven companies-Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Exeno Yamamizu Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Mitsubishi Corporation-today announced establishment of the "e5 Consortium," with the goal of establishing new ocean shipping infrastructure services through various initiatives to develop, realize, and commercialize zero-emission electric vessels.
Coastal shipping in Japan faces structural issues such as a shortage of mariners due to the aging of the seagoing workforce, not to mention the aging of the vessels. In addition, the ocean shipping industry has urged the coastal shipping industry to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) as one of Japan's measures to address climate change. The seven e5 Consortium corporate members are focusing their attention on fulfilling the potential of electric vessels to solve these urgent issues. The consortium aims to establish a platform that offers innovative ocean shipping infrastructure services based on electric vessels bringing to bear the strength, technological know-how, networks, and other advantages of each member company.
As the first phrase of the project, the consortium plans to launch the world's first zero-emission electric tanker, powered by large-capacity lithium ion batteries, in March 2022 (Note 1). e5 Lab. Inc. will serve as the executive office of the e5 Consortium. (Note 2)
The e5 Consortium will promote the sustainable growth of coastal shipping in Japan and contribute to the nation's social and economic development by providing added value to the coastal shipping industry through the development and introduction of advanced vessels.
What is 'e5'?
A provider of safe, reliable, and high-quality transport service, based on the realization of five core values: "electrification," "environment," "evolution," "efficiency," and "economics."
Note 1: Asahi Tanker decided to build two electric tankers powered by lithium-ion batteries, the first such vessels in the world:
https://www.asahi-tanker.com/news-release/2020/176/
Zero emission electric tanker concept video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sJjzCbRFWw&feature=youtu.be
Note 2: e5 Lab. Inc. (President: Tomoaki Ichida; Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo), jointly established by four companies of Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd., Exeno Yamamizu Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Corporation, has enthusiastically promoted innovative projects to bring digital solutions and digital transformation to the ocean shipping industry, not only with electric vessels, but also hydrogen fuel batteries, onboard automated equipment, onboard broadband, remote control vessels, and development of a common integrated OS for ocean (vessels).
URL of e5 lab Inc.: http://e5ship.com/
