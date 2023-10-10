Before selling a single all-electric vehicle based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, German sports car maker Porsche partnered with Austrian luxury shipyard Frauscher to transplant the electric powertrain of the upcoming Macan EV crossover into a sports boat named the 850 Fantom Air.

Teased back in June, the first production boat set sail on the Italian Lake Garda, powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor whose peak power has been limited to 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts). This is the same motor that will be used in the next-gen Macan EV, but the power figure might be higher when the zero-emissions crossover hits the road (this hasn’t been confirmed, however).

A 100-kilowatt-hour (gross capacity) lithium-ion battery, the same as in the upcoming electric crossover, provides energy to the boat's single motor which itself is connected to the marine Z-drive through a shaft. Charging the battery can be done from a DC source at a rate of up to 250 kW, topping up the state of charge (SoC) from 10 percent to 80 percent in well under 30 minutes, according to Porsche. There’s also an 11-kW charger on board as standard.

Just like most Porsche cars, the eFantom sports boat features pre-programmed driving modes that can be selected depending on the situation, with Docking, Range, Sport, and Sport Plus settings. There’s also a typical Porsche steering wheel covered in marine-grade materials to ensure it withstands the harsh sea conditions, as well as Porsche-designed seats with embroidered logos on the integrated headrests.

In Docking mode, which is designed for harbor driving, the speed is limited to eight knots (the equivalent of nine miles per hour), while the Sport Plus mode unlocks the boat’s top speed of 46 knots (43 mph).

Gallery: Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air

14 Photos

The driving range depends on the traveling speed, with Porsche saying the eFantom can go for about one hour or 28 miles at a cruising speed of 22 knots (23 mph), while a typical trip that involves both slow and high-speed travel can result in a journey time of two to three hours.

“This boat is a real milestone in the industry,” said Stefan Frauscher, Managing Director of Frauscher Shipyard. “The electric version of the Fantom Air is better than the version with an internal combustion engine in all driving characteristics, such as top speed, acceleration, and handling – and at the same time locally emission-free.”

With a hull that measures 341.3 inches (8.67 meters) long and 98 inches (2.49 m) wide, the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air can accommodate up to nine passengers and features a swimming platform at the rear, a high-end audio system with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, LED ambient lighting, LED underwater lighting, a cooling compartment, and a 12-inch multi-information display for the driver.

Set to celebrate its official world premiere in January 2024 in Dusseldorf, the eFantom will initially be available in an exclusive first edition of 25 units, which can be ordered from Frauscher starting at €561,700, which is roughly $595,000 at today’s exchange rate. The boat will be built in the Frauscher Shipyard in Ohlsdorf, Austria, and the marine manufacturer will also handle the sales logistics and the after-sales management.