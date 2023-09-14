X Shore, a Swedish company that makes all-electric boats, unveiled the third model in its lineup dubbed the X Shore Pro, which is aimed at companies, cities, governments, and all the other professional categories.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and manufactures its boats in Nyköping, says that one of the first units of the newly unveiled silent boat will be used for school transportation in the Swedish archipelago once it is built, and that organizations like shuttle services, diving companies, and coast guards can take advantage of Pro’s features.

The new boat is based on X Shore’s established 26.2-foot (8-meter) platform that also underpins the Eelex 8000 and X Shore 1, and is available in two configurations – Open 8000 and Cabin 8000 – with every unit being built to order.

Gallery: X Shore Pro (2024)

9 Photos

The Open 8000 variant has a height of 9.2 ft (2.8 m), while the Cabin 8000 version measures 9.5 ft (2.9 m) tall, with multiple seating configurations and a touchscreen display for the driver. The transom design, with its low floor, also makes it easy to load cargo or passengers onto the deck.

Specs-wise, the Swedish startup is mum on details, but it mentions that a dual-battery setup with a total capacity of 126 kilowatt-hours, made by Austrian firm Kreisel, is used to power the Pro. The output of the electric motor isn’t mentioned, but considering this latest model is based on the same platform as the other two boats in the company’s portfolio, we can assume that it gets a 170 kW (228 hp) electric motor.

Range is relative on water, with X Shore saying that an Eelex 8000 has a maximum range of 100 nautical miles on a full charge at low speeds, but that at cruising speed, the battery’s state of charge can go from 100 percent to 10 percent in as little as 20 nautical miles, putting the boat into limp mode, which limits the speed at 6 knots. Without limp mode active, the top speed is limited to 30 knots (40 miles per hour).

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.