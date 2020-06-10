The Brødrene Aa Shipyard in Norway last month delivered a new all-electric, 42-meter long ferry - the Rygerelektra, which happens to be the world's fastest unit in its class of all-electric passenger catamaran.

During the tests, it was able to go over 23 knots (26.5 mph; 42.6 km/h), but in normal operation, it will be limited to 19.9 knots (22.9 mph; 36.9 km/h) due to the lounge-style seating configuration as a sightseeing vessel.

Anyway, it's impressive, considering it's a big ferry with space for 297 passengers.

Rygerelektra all-electric ferry

The range of Rygerelektra highly depends on speed. At 18 knots (20.7 mph; 33.3 km/h) it is 40 nautical miles (46 miles; 74 km), but at just a slightly lower speed of 17 knots (19.6 mph; 31.5 km/h) it will go 50 nautical miles (58 miles; 93 km).

Moreover, the range is stated for 70% of the battery (from 100% to 30% State-of-Charge), and fully loaded, so actually it could go even further on its massive 2.0 MWh battery.

At full passenger capacity, she will have an operational range of 40 nautical miles at a speed of 18 knots. At this speed, she will use 70% of her battery capacity between charges and if the speed is reduced to 17 knots the range increases to 50 nautical miles. This vessel is breaking barriers for environmentally conscious transportation and serves as a testament to what is possible with all-electric propulsion.

Brødrene Aa Shipyard is not a newbie in the EV industry, as the company already delivered an impressive ferry, the Future of the Fjords, in 2018. The Rygerelektra is even better, equipped with the latest technology and specs. It will be used by a longtime customer - Rødne Fjord Cruise, as a flagship sightseeing vessel.

"Rygerelektra is the culmination of years of work and knowledge in ferry design. In 2018, the award-winning ferry Future of the Fjords was delivered as an all-electric sightseeing vessel capable of travelling 20 nautical miles at 16 knots before charging. Since this time, battery and propulsion technology, along with hull design, has improved and the range capability of Rygerelktra has increased dramatically from what was possible 2 years ago. The remarkable performance characteristics of this vessel are possible due to the carbon fiber construction which is the hallmark of a Brødrene Aa vessel. The use of carbon fiber makes the Rygerelektra approximately 40% lighter than the same sized vessel built with aluminum."

Rygerelektra specs: