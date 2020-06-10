An impressive sightseeing vessel for impressive Norwegian views.
The Brødrene Aa Shipyard in Norway last month delivered a new all-electric, 42-meter long ferry - the Rygerelektra, which happens to be the world's fastest unit in its class of all-electric passenger catamaran.
During the tests, it was able to go over 23 knots (26.5 mph; 42.6 km/h), but in normal operation, it will be limited to 19.9 knots (22.9 mph; 36.9 km/h) due to the lounge-style seating configuration as a sightseeing vessel.
Anyway, it's impressive, considering it's a big ferry with space for 297 passengers.
The range of Rygerelektra highly depends on speed. At 18 knots (20.7 mph; 33.3 km/h) it is 40 nautical miles (46 miles; 74 km), but at just a slightly lower speed of 17 knots (19.6 mph; 31.5 km/h) it will go 50 nautical miles (58 miles; 93 km).
Moreover, the range is stated for 70% of the battery (from 100% to 30% State-of-Charge), and fully loaded, so actually it could go even further on its massive 2.0 MWh battery.
At full passenger capacity, she will have an operational range of 40 nautical miles at a speed of 18 knots. At this speed, she will use 70% of her battery capacity between charges and if the speed is reduced to 17 knots the range increases to 50 nautical miles. This vessel is breaking barriers for environmentally conscious transportation and serves as a testament to what is possible with all-electric propulsion.
Gallery: Rygerelektra all-electric ferry
Brødrene Aa Shipyard is not a newbie in the EV industry, as the company already delivered an impressive ferry, the Future of the Fjords, in 2018. The Rygerelektra is even better, equipped with the latest technology and specs. It will be used by a longtime customer - Rødne Fjord Cruise, as a flagship sightseeing vessel.
"Rygerelektra is the culmination of years of work and knowledge in ferry design. In 2018, the award-winning ferry Future of the Fjords was delivered as an all-electric sightseeing vessel capable of travelling 20 nautical miles at 16 knots before charging. Since this time, battery and propulsion technology, along with hull design, has improved and the range capability of Rygerelktra has increased dramatically from what was possible 2 years ago. The remarkable performance characteristics of this vessel are possible due to the carbon fiber construction which is the hallmark of a Brødrene Aa vessel. The use of carbon fiber makes the Rygerelektra approximately 40% lighter than the same sized vessel built with aluminum."
Rygerelektra specs:
- 42-meters long, carbon fiber construction (40% lighter than aluminum counterpart)
- can take up to 297 passengers
- range of 40 nautical miles (46 miles; 74 km) at 18 knots (20.7 mph; 33.3 km/h)
- range of 50 nautical miles (58 miles; 93 km) at 17 knots (19.6 mph; 31.5 km/h)
- 2.0 MWh battery
- top speed during tests - over 23 knots (26.5 mph; 42.6 km/h)
- top speed during normal operation - 19.9 knots (22.9 mph; 36.9 km/h)
- two Ramme 375 kW main electric motors (total 750 kW)
BRØDRENE AA SHIPYARD DELIVERS HIGH-SPEED ALL-ELECTRIC FERRY
Capable of 50 Mile Range with 297 Passengers Aboard
Hyen, Norway - Brødrene Aa Shipyard has taken a leap forward in their low-emission ferry technology with the delivery of the all-electric passenger ferry Rygerelektra. The 297 passenger all-electric ferry measures 42 meters in length and is capable of 23 knots – a world record for the fastest all-electric passenger catamaran. At full passenger capacity, she will have an operational range of 40 nautical miles at a speed of 18 knots. At this speed, she will use 70% of her battery capacity between charges and if the speed is reduced to 17 knots the range increases to 50 nautical miles. This vessel is breaking barriers for environmentally conscious transportation and serves as a testament to what is possible with all-electric propulsion.
Rygerelektra was delivered to longtime customer Rødne Fjord Cruise as a sightseeing vessel based out of Stavanger, Norway. This is the 20th composite vessel Rødne Fjord Cruise has purchased from Brødrene Aa over the last 50 years and is intended to be the company’s flagship vessel. “With Rygerelektra we emphasize Rødene's commitment to the environment and commitment to green tourism. For us, it is important to take care of the environment so that future generations can also experience our beautiful, unspoiled nature from the fjord”, says Lars A. Rødne, CEO of Rødne Fjord Cruise.
Rygerelektra is the culmination of years of work and knowledge in ferry design. In 2018, the award-winning ferry Future of the Fjords was delivered as an all-electric sightseeing vessel capable of travelling 20 nautical miles at 16 knots before charging. Since this time, battery and propulsion technology, along with hull design, has improved and the range capability of Rygerelktra has increased dramatically from what was possible 2 years ago. The remarkable performance characteristics of this vessel are possible due to the carbon fiber construction which is the hallmark of a Brødrene Aa vessel. The use of carbon fiber makes the Rygerelektra approximately 40% lighter than the same sized vessel built with aluminum. Brødrene Aa has been building passenger ferries out of carbon fiber technology since the early 2000’s and has been a market leader in composites since the 1970’s.
Rygerelektra is powered with (2) Ramme 375kW engines which drive the Servogear Ecoflow Propulsion system. This is a highly efficient system which was implemented by Westcon Power and Automation. Built in accordance with the High-Speed Code, she reached over 23 knots of speed during testing but will operate at a maximum speed of 19.9 knots due to her lounge style seating configuration as a sightseeing vessel.
Brødrene Aa is a world leader in the construction of fast ferries made of carbon fiber composites. The shipyard is located in Hyen on the west coast of Norway and employs 170 skilled workers. The company is known for pioneering the use of composite materials for fast ferry applications, first with fiberglass composites in the 1970s and today with carbon fiber composites.