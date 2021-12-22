General Motors today announced its strategy to offer EV technology beyond its own vehicle portfolio.

GM’s electrification components will be applied to EV conversion projects, commercial equipment, marine applications, and more. The automaker says this approach will enable it to expand its reach to a larger, more diverse group of commercial customers, driving growth beyond vehicle sales and enabling new business models.

“As companies across many industries look to reduce their environmental impact, GM is uniquely positioned to serve as a leader not only through exciting new EVs across our brands, but through additional technology applications, and we look forward to bringing customers – existing and new – along with us on our zero-emissions journey.” Travis Hester, GM vice president of Electric Vehicle Growth Operations

General Motors estimates that the total addressable market for electrification components could reach $20 billion by 2030, as an increasing number of industries introduce their own emission reduction goals.

To get a big slice of that market, GM will begin introducing various EV component sets in four key areas: Chevy Performance and Aftermarket, GM Powered Solutions, Ground Support Equipment, and Marine Propulsion.

Textron GSE’s TUG belt loader

Vehicle aftermarket applications include the Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate Package launching in 2022. The pack will enable customers to replace their vehicle’s traditional internal combustion engine with a fully electric propulsion system through GM’s electric specialty vehicle modifier (eSVM) program. The automaker has already unveiled proof-of-concept electric conversion vehicles such as the E-10 pickup, K-5 Blazer-E, eCOPO Camaro, Project X, and most recently the 1972 El Camino SS developed with Lingenfelter.

GM Powered Solutions will also begin introducing tailored electric component sets for custom applications through its current GM Marine, On-Highway, Off-Highway and Industrial segments.

In the area of Ground Support Equipment, GM will provide EV components to electrify Textron GSE’s TUG line of baggage tractors, cargo tractors, and belt loaders. GM will provide technology to Powertrain Control Solutions, which will integrate the components into lithium-ion electric powertrains for TUG equipment, assisting in the electrification of ground support equipment for use in airports globally.

Finally, when it comes to Marine Propulsion, GM’s strategic investment in Seattle-based electric watercraft company Pure Watercraft is an opportunity to bring EV technology to the marine industry. Together, the two companies will develop and commercialize battery electric watercraft.

Additional extensions of GM’s growth strategy through electrification include the Hydrotec fuel cell commitments nad co-development agreements, Ultium Platform applications and co-development agreements, Ultium Charge 360, BrightDrop, and Ultifi software platform.