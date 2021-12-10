The Chevy El Camino is one of the coolest pickups ever made and among the most popular classic cars and project cars today. But not all El Camino fans like the smell of burned gasoline; some would like a zero-emission El Camino.

That’s exactly what Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has built with help from Chevrolet Performance. Dubbed the eLcamino EV Restomod, it is the first aftermarket GM Concept Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate concept car.

Based on a third-generation Chevy El Camino SS, the build was completed in mid-summer 2021 and has racked up hundreds of road test miles since. It is therefore the first aftermarket conversion built to validate the concept and pave the way for future Electric Specialty Vehicle Modifiers (ESVMs).

“This OEM and aftermarket collaboration opens exciting new opportunities for the aftermarket performance community and will draw a new demographic of enthusiasts. The project not only validated the concept but demonstrated the excitement EV performance offers. The performance and fun factor of driving the car has impressed everyone who has had the opportunity behind the wheel.” Mark Rapson, COO/VP of Operations at Lingenfelter

Gallery: Lingenfelter eLcamino EV Restomod

7 Photos

For now, there are no official specifications available, but looking at the photos showing the engine compartment, the eLcamino EV Restomod appears to feature the same electric powertrain GM showcased at SEMA last year with the 1977 K5 Blazer-E EV restomod.

The concept featured a Chevrolet Bolt EV electric motor delivering 200 hp and 266 lb-ft (360) of torque, powered by a 400-volt Bolt EV battery pack with 60 kilowatt-hours of usable energy.

That show car also featured a Chevrolet Performance electronically controlled four-speed automatic and we suspect something similar is found in the eLcamino EV Restomod.

We’re as eager as you to learn more about this project but until then, you can check it out live in the EV Performance zone at the 2021 PRI show held at Indianapolis's Indiana Convention Center (December 9–11).

Chevrolet Performance is expected to launch the Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate package in the first half of 2022 instead of H2 2021 as originally planned. The delay is likely caused by the Bolt EV recall.