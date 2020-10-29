You may remember, back in 2019, GM revealed the eCrate conversion concept of the Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro. It followed suit with the Chevrolet E-10 in 2019. Now, at SEMA 360, the company will preview a 1977 K5 Blazer that's fully electric to show off its upcoming 2018, Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate package.

The K5 Blazer-E is a functional concept that proves the capabilities of the automaker's eCrate package. GM says the EV conversion package will be available in the second half of 2021. The company plans to survey SEMA members to find out if they have an interest in working on their own vehicle electrification projects. GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports Jim Campbell writes:

“As GM introduces a new fleet of electric vehicles, it creates an exciting opportunity to bring EV

technology to the aftermarket. Our vision is to offer a comprehensive line of Connect and Cruise systems from Chevrolet Performance – delivering a solution for every customer ranging from LSX V-8s to eCrate conversions.”

Chevy previewed the eCrate conversion concept first with its eCOPO Camaro and E-10 pickup truck. However, now the plan is to use what it learned from those one-off EV conversions to make a strategy that allows people to electrify their old pickup trucks and SUVs.

GM says the K5 Blazer-E retains many of its stock parts. While about 90 percent of the eCrate parts are factory-built components from the current Chevrolet Bolt EV, some aftermarket parts are present. The Blazer-E conversion required removing the V8 engine, transmission, fuel system, and exhaust. It was replaced with the Bolt's 200-horsepower motor. The system includes a 400-volt Bolt EV battery pack with 60kWh of usable energy, which is installed in the vehicle's cargo area.

GM outlines the eCrate package below:

- 60-kWh battery pack

- 200-horsepower electric motor

- DC-to-AC power inverter to drive the electric motor

- DC-to-DC power converter to power low-voltage systems

- Wiring harnesses, controllers and water pumps for battery heating and cooling

According to GM, the E-10 concept was a huge hit. People were asking immediately if they could get the package and convert their vehicles. Chevrolet director of engineering,

Performance and Racing Russ O’Blenes shared: