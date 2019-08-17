The biggest electric ferry boat in the world has just had its maiden trip on August 15. From then on, the E-Ferry Ellen will have the mission to connect the ports of Søby and Fynshav, on the islands of Aerø and Als, in southern Denmark. With a 4.3 MWh battery pack. How do you even recharge that? The video above shows us how they do it.

The port has a robot arm stored in a green container that takes care of connecting the DC cable that recharges the Ellen for a range of 22 nautical miles, which would be ten times longer than its closest competitor.

'

The problem is that, when you check the distance between the ports of Søby and Fynshav, they are 10.7 Nm away from each other. A full battery charge would be enough for one round trip. If the first leg did not require much more energy than expected.

The Ellen can carry 31 cars and 198 passengers on each trip. And travel at a top speed of 13 knots. It is 2,339 in long (59.4 m), 528 in wide (13.4 m), and weighs 650 tons. It is a pity there is no mention of the charging capacity nor on the time it takes to fully charge the 4.3 MWh battery pack.

'

If you have no idea how much is that, the biggest land electric vehicle, the eDumper, has a 700 kWh battery pack that weighs 8 tons. The Ellen battery pack is six times larger than the one presented by the electric mining truck.

The battery chemistry used for the Ellen is G-NMC lithium-ion. The company that has supplied them, Leclanché, claims the cells have unique safety features, such as bi-cellular laminated design and ceramic separators.

We are not sure if this sort of chemistry is heavier than the ones used in electric cars. Anyway, the video mentions about 840 batteries placed in two rooms on the ship. And that the battery pack alone weighs 56 tons.

The companies involved in building and operating the electric ferry believe it will help save 2,000 tons of CO2, 42 tonnes of NOX, 2.5 tons of particulates, and 1.4 tons of SO2 every year.

Source: Leclanché via Green Car Congress