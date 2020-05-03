As we've shared a few times recently, the Tesla Model S received a new update that includes performance and launch mode improvements. More specifically, the ridiculously quick Tesla sedan gets a Cheetah stance launch mode.

Keep in mind, this is not a new version of the Tesla Model S. This is not something that owners need to head to the service center to have installed. It's a simple, free over-the-air software update. While we're impressed by the feature itself, we're still way more impressed at how Tesla is able to update its vehicles this way. Hopefully, it's a glimpse of the near future for all automakers.

At any rate, check out the video above to see the new feature in action from zero to 60 mph and over the 1/4 mile. To compare details and results, click on the related articles above as well.

In this video, Tom pulls off 0-60 in 2.38 seconds and the 1/4 mile in 10.56 seconds. For comparison, Brooks Weisblat (DragTimes) clocked 2.41 seconds and 10.54 seconds. Prior to the update, DragTimes posted 2.47 and 10.67 seconds, respectively.

Check it all out and then leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tom's Turbo Garage on YouTube: