Tesla officially announced new, noticeably higher, estimated EPA range ratings for two of its models: the Model S and the Model X.

The latest editions of both models have received various hardware upgrades over the past months, which allows them to drive even more efficiently and thus, get more range. Now, Tesla just has to release a new software update.

Model S

The Model S Long Range is now at 390 miles (628 km) , which is 17 miles (27 km) or 4.6% more than 373 miles (600 km) previously.

There is no change on the website about the Performance version - still 348 miles (560 km) with 19" tires and 326 miles (525 km) with 21" tires.

Model X

The Model X Long Range is now at 351 miles (565 km) , which is 23 miles (37 km) or 7.0% more than 328 miles (528 km) previously.

There is no change on the website about the Performance version - still 305 miles (491 km) with 20" tires and 272 miles (438 km) with 22" tires.

The increase is not unexpected, as Elon Musk suggested that the company already improved the cars, but didn't yet update the EPA range rating.

Moreover, the Long Range Model S is "approaching" 400 miles (643.6 km), which soon might be possible by combining the current edition with the upcoming new, more efficient wheels and tires.

“We’re rapidly approaching a 400-mile range for Model S.”

Some rumors say that the next big jump (to 500 miles) would be possible with a bigger battery (up to 120 kWh).