DiDi to Introduce First Shared EV Fleet to Mexico in 2020 Smart City Partnership Initiative

(Mexico City, January 22, 2020) – Didi Chuxing (“DiDi”), the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, will launch Latin America’s first shared electric vehicle (EV) fleet through its app in Mexico, as the company further invests in sustainable transportation innovations in the region.

DiDi Mexico shared the update as it moved into its new office in Mexico City. Launched in April 2018, DiDi Mexico now offers its range of ride-hailing, taxi-hailing and food delivery services across 32 cities, covering 50% of the nation’s population. In 2019, the number of trips people have taken with DiDi grow by nearly three and a half times. DiDi Food, launched in early 2019, also registered impressive growth in an underdeveloped market. 30% of the customers and 40% of the restaurants on DiDi Food never used a digital platform before.

“We are inspired and humbled by what we have learned in Mexico, which is one of the world’s most complex and exciting transportation hubs,” said Martin Mao, General Manager for DiDi Mexico. “We will continue to invest in building a fair and sustainable ecosystem for new transportation together with all our users, driver-partners and community stakeholders.”

In 2020, DiDi Mexico plans to roll out a number of new initiatives on smart and sustainable urban mobility. As the first new energy initiative for ride-hailing in Latin America, DiDi will introduce a fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles to its platform in Mexico. In phase one of the initiative, over 700 units of EV/HVs from major international OEMs including BYD and Renault will be available on the app through cooperation with local leasing partners and drivers. 200 EVs are exclusive for DiDi drivers.

DiDi already operates the world’s largest EV fleet, with nearly 1 million EVs available on its platform in China, accounting for over 40% of all EV miles driven in the country.

With support from data analysts and engineers from DiDi’s business intelligence and maps units, DiDi Mexico will start to provide data insights and DiDi’s advanced AI capabilities to address some of Mexico's most challenging mobility issues. This will help analyze the dynamic traffic patterns of Mexico City based on DiDi trip data, the first of its kind among local mobility providers.

“We believe shared transportation is an integral part of the future of public transportation,” said Juan Andrés Panamá, Head of Operations of DiDi Mexico. “DiDi already uses its data technology to help cities, airports and train stations cut congestion and improve transportation management efficiency. We look forward to working with more agencies and researchers in the future.”

DiDi is the world’s largest taxi-hailing and ride-sharing platform, delivering over 10 billion trips per year across Asia, Latin America and Australia. In Latin America, DiDi offers various ride-hailing, taxi-hailing, and food delivery services in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica, as well as in Brazil under the 99 brand.