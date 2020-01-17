If you're looking to make the move to an electric car, but you find yourself hesitating, perhaps you should consider a plug-in hybrid (PHEV)?

While we don't typically recommend most PHEVs and we don't believe they're the best option for everyone, we do believe in the technology. With that said, our top choice for prospective PHEV buyers is the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. However, its availability has been an issue as of late. According to Honda, that's about to change.

Essentially, PHEVs offer a small all-electric range and a gas-powered engine for backup. Sadly, most of today's PHEVs have a very limited electric range. If you live in an area that commonly experiences cold temperatures and/or you don't have convenient access to charging, you may find yourself using gas more often than you had hoped.

Fortunately, this is not the case with the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid. It offers 47 miles of range on battery power alone. For comparison, the popular Toyota Prius Prime has a 25-mile electric range. The Chevrolet Volt holds the record as the PHEV range king, with its 53-mile EPA-rated range. However, GM recently discontinued the car.

Honda has just announced that the 2020 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid is now available at dealerships in California. If you don't live in California, there's no need to worry, as Honda says you can order the car in all 50 U.S. states.

The 2020 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid starts at $33,400. It's also eligible for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit. According to the EPA, the similar 2019 model returns 42 mpg on gas power alone and 110 MPGe with gas and electricity combined.