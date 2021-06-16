Honda has officially confirmed to InsideEVs' sister site Motor1 that it will conclude the production of the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell in August 2021.

The decision to discontinue the plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell version comes after in early 2020 the company discontinued the all-electric Honda Clarity Electric.

The overall sales of the Clarity were not too high, at just 1,896 during the first five months of this year, and we believe that the Clarity Fuel Cell sales were very low.

The decision means that the U.S. market is losing a plug-in hybrid with the longest-range (47 miles/76 km in EV mode).

The Japanese manufacturer makes significant adjustments to its lineup. By March 2022, the company will close its factory in Sayama, Japan that produces Honda Legend and Odyssey models (non plug-in) and the Clarity models (PHEV/FCV).

The Odyssey for the U.S. is produced also in Alabama, which means it will still be available. The Honda Legend was sold in the U.S. as the Acura RLX, but it was already removed from the lineup.

Ultimately, Honda will go electric (BEVs or FCVs), however, its timeline is quite far:

40% (in all major markets) by 2030

80% (in all major markets) by 2035

100% (globally) by 2040

The first new all-electric model in the U.S. to arrive in 2024, thanks to the partnership with GM. Those will be two new large-sized EV models (one from Honda and one from Acura).

Honda's in-house e:Architecture EV platform will follow in the second half of the 2020s.

