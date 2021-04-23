Honda has officially announced two new large-sized EV models for the North American market that will be introduced as model year 2024 vehicles.

Those two new all-electric cars - one from the Honda brand and one from the Acura brand - will be the fruit of a strategic partnership with General Motors.

The Japanese manufacturer will use GM's Ultium batteries. There are no words about other components (like drive units), but we guess it might be more than just battery packs.

"Honda and GM are jointly developing two large-sized EV models using GM’s Ultium batteries, and we are planning to introduce these models to the North American market as model year 2024 vehicles, one from Honda brand and the other from the Acura brand."

Earlier this year, we heard rumors that GM will also produce Honda and Acura EVs - the first potentially in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico (currently engaged in Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox), while the second at GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (alongside the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq).

GM has recently announced the second Ultium Cells lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plant in the U.S. (in Spring Hill, Tennessee), which would support not only GM's but also Honda's plans.

We assume that the partnership with GM would allow Honda to jump-start its more serious electrification efforts at a minimized cost.

Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee - Rendering

e:Architecture EV platform

In the long term, Honda rather would not like to be left behind, relying only on partners. This is why the next step, in the second half of the 2020s, will be the introduction of e:Architecture, "a completely new EV platform led by Honda."

The plan is to launch a series of new EV models based on the e:Architecture platform. Those new cars will be sold first in the North American market, and then to other regions of the world.

At this point, we don't know any details about the e:Architecture, but it will have to be good, as by 2030 the company intends to increase BEVs share in its total sales volume to 40%.