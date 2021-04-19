When the biggest car market in the world decides to go electric, anyone willing to sell there has to adapt. This is what Honda showed it is willing to do with the vehicles it presented at the Auto Shanghai 2021. The Breeze PHEV will be put for sale in the second half of 2021. The SUV E:Prototype’s production version is scheduled for spring 2022. They are part of the ten electric vehicles the company wants to sell in China in the next five years.

The latter reminds us very much of the new generation HR-V, as Paultan.org pointed out. It is not unlikely that the production car will be the electric version of that crossover, but that would be disappointing because the HR-V uses a combustion-engined vehicle platform, the same one developed for the Fit/Jazz.

Apart from the design, Honda did not disclose much about the E:Prototype. The company just said it is based on “Honda dynamics technologies” and that it will have dynamic “yet smooth acceleration performance.”

Honda also highlighted that it would use the third-generation Honda Connect, with connectivity solutions that will allow it to have over-the-air updates and a voice-recognition interface. Another important element of Honda Connect is a more sophisticated ADAS system.

There’s nothing related to range, power, fast charging capacity, or any of the other questions EV owners would like to pose. Being a prototype, all it promises is to be close to series production. We’ll only have answers to those questions when the final version is presented.

Regarding the Breeze PHEV, Honda also failed to disclose its technical specifications. We only know when it will be put for sale and that it is based on the Sport Hybrid i-MMD system, which means the car can be propelled by the electric motor or by the gasoline engine.

Considering the Jazz e:HEV only uses the motor to move – which makes it a much more efficient machine, on par with Nissan e-Power vehicles – it makes no sense that the Breeze PHEV does not follow the same strategy. If it did, it would be like an electric car with a range extender. It was probably a decision from GAC, Honda’s partner in China.

The good news is that Honda will soon offer another EV apart from the E. With its crossover body, it tends to appeal to a larger audience.