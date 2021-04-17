By the way of announcing the second Ultium Cells battery plant, General Motors has outlined its EV-related investments in the U.S. sites, which together are above $9 billion!

By 2025, the company intends to invest a total of $27 billion (including $7 billion in 2021) in planned EV and AV products, and introduce 30 new global electric cars. 40% of all GM's models by 2025 will be battery-electric.

The list of upcoming models include:

Four GMC models (including two already unveiled Hummer EVs), all Ultium-based

Four Chevrolet EVs, including a pickup (Silverado) and compact crossover

Four Cadillacs (including Lyriq)

Two Buick models (Ultium-based)

Cruise Origin

BrightDrop EV600

Let's take a look at the details about the manufacturing sites:

Michigan

In Michigan, GM will produce electric cars at two sites. On top of the current Orion Assembly, the company will launch its 100% EV plant called Factory ZERO to handle next-generation models.

Ohio

The battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio will supply battery cells to GM's plants in Michigan and in Canada (we guess). It's located not far from GM's Lordstown assembly plant, sold to Lordstown Motors.

Ultium Cells LLC (50/50 joint venture with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution)

The first lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant, located in Lordstown, Ohio

$2.3 billion investment and 1,100 jobs

Target: 30+ GWh annually, starting in 2022

See as of March 8, 2021 here

Tennessee

In Tennessee, GM invests in EV production as well as a battery cell plant. For now, only one model was confirmed for the Spring Hill site, so we should expect more soon. According to rumors, one of the models might be Honda's Acura EV.

Canada

Additionally, GM announced that the BrightDrop EV600 to be produced in Canada thanks to an $800 million (1 billion Canadian dollars) investment to convert its CAMI manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.