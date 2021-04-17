General Motors invests billions in electric vehicles, EV plants and battery plants in the U.S.
By the way of announcing the second Ultium Cells battery plant, General Motors has outlined its EV-related investments in the U.S. sites, which together are above $9 billion!
By 2025, the company intends to invest a total of $27 billion (including $7 billion in 2021) in planned EV and AV products, and introduce 30 new global electric cars. 40% of all GM's models by 2025 will be battery-electric.
The list of upcoming models include:
- Four GMC models (including two already unveiled Hummer EVs), all Ultium-based
- Four Chevrolet EVs, including a pickup (Silverado) and compact crossover
- Four Cadillacs (including Lyriq)
- Two Buick models (Ultium-based)
- Cruise Origin
- BrightDrop EV600
Let's take a look at the details about the manufacturing sites:
Michigan
In Michigan, GM will produce electric cars at two sites. On top of the current Orion Assembly, the company will launch its 100% EV plant called Factory ZERO to handle next-generation models.
- Factory ZERO (formerly the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant) in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan
$2.2 billion investment, 2,200 jobs
GM's first plant that is 100 percent devoted to electric vehicles
Models: GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV, Chevrolet Silverado Electric, and Cruise Origin
- Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan
$402 million investment, 1,100 jobs
Models: Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Cruise AV test vehicles
Ohio
The battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio will supply battery cells to GM's plants in Michigan and in Canada (we guess). It's located not far from GM's Lordstown assembly plant, sold to Lordstown Motors.
- Ultium Cells LLC (50/50 joint venture with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution)
The first lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant, located in Lordstown, Ohio
$2.3 billion investment and 1,100 jobs
Target: 30+ GWh annually, starting in 2022
See as of March 8, 2021 here
Tennessee
In Tennessee, GM invests in EV production as well as a battery cell plant. For now, only one model was confirmed for the Spring Hill site, so we should expect more soon. According to rumors, one of the models might be Honda's Acura EV.
- Ultium Cells LLC (50/50 joint venture with LG Chem's LG Energy Solution)
The second lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant, to be located in Spring Hill, Tennessee
$2.3 billion investment and 1,300 jobs
Target: start in late 2023
- Spring Hill Complex, Tennessee
$2 billion investment, announced in October 2020
It will be the third U.S. manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles, starting with Cadillac Lyriq (see the prototype here).
Production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue at Spring Hill.
Canada
Additionally, GM announced that the BrightDrop EV600 to be produced in Canada thanks to an $800 million (1 billion Canadian dollars) investment to convert its CAMI manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.
About this article