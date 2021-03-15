Ultium Cells, the battery joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution in Lordstown, Ohio, recently celebrated the completion of the steel building structure.

Let's now take a look at the site as of March 8, 2021 in the latest drone video released on the Ray Noneya channel.

About half of the main building is ready in terms of walls and roof, while the remaining half is progressing.

Ultium Cells is expected to start production in early 2022 and gradually increase its lithium-ion cell manufacturing capacity to 30 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion).

Batteries from this site will be used in the next-generation of GM's vehicles, including Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV. Possibly also Honda will use those batteries in some of its upcoming electric cars in the U.S.

Because the battery needs might be significantly higher later this decade, General Motors might soon announce an additional battery plant in the U.S., which was recently rumored. LG Energy Solution is ready to invest billions in new plants, possibly both joint ventures or 100% subsidiaries, depending on the contract.

The important questions are how big, when and where the second battery plant will be built. The site should be expected in close proximity to the car assembly sites.

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: