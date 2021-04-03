Cadillac has started road testing of pre-production prototypes of the upcoming all-electric Lyriq model that is scheduled to enter production in the first quarter of 2022.

Mahmoud Samara (Cadillac's Vice President, North America Sales, Service & Marketing) has shared an image of a camouflaged prototype at General Motors’ testing facilities in Michigan.

The presence of camouflage is a clear sign that the final product will look different than the version unveiled a year ago, which is actually positive news (at least some of us would like to see a few changes to the very specific design).

Anyway, about 12-months ahead of production, the Ultium-based all-new and first all-electric luxury crossover/SUV from Cadillac is taking on its final shape.

"Now with prototypes on the ground, our incredible engineering team is hard at work fine tuning LYRIQ to ultimately deliver a truly extraordinary SUV. One that plants the cornerstone for Cadillac’s all-electric future. LYRIQ is setting the standard for the future of Cadillac and I can’t wait to share even more exciting news soon."

The production of the car will take place at GM's Spring Hill plant in Tennessee.

The specs of the Cadillac Lyriq are not yet confirmed, but we can assume that it will be quite strong. The initial numbers are already similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E (range of 300+ miles, battery capacity of around 100 kWh and peak charging power of up to about 150 kW).

Cadillac Lyriq specs (initial):