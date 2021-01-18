General Motors has announced a nearly $800 million (1 billion Canadian dollar) investment to convert its CAMI manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario into Canada’s first large-scale commercial electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

The plan is to start production of the all-new Ultium-based BrightDrop EV600 commercial delivery vehicles in late 2021. Previously, the site was engaged in the production of the Chevrolet Equinox.

"Work will begin immediately to transform the CAMI plant. This will support jobs and transform work at the plant over the next two years from Chevrolet Equinox production to production of EV600s, serving the growing North American electric delivery solutions market."

The BrightDrop EV600 is expected to have a range of up to 250 miles (400 km) and DC fast charging option (up to 120 kW).

The first units will be delivered to FedEx Express (the first customer), before the company will start accepting orders from the general market in early 2022.

According to Reuters, FedEx will get the first 500 BrightDrop EV600.

"The first 500 units will go to FedEx by the end of the year, with deliveries to other customers starting in early 2022, Fletcher said.

The EV600 seems well thought out for its job, and the use of the Ultium platform indicates that it might one of the better commercial electric vehicles on the market.

BrightDrop EV600 specs:

range of up to 250 miles (400 km)

Ultium platform

over 600 cubic feet of cargo area

available at a GVWR of less than 10,000 pounds

DC fast charging at up to 120 kW

range replenishing speed of up to 170 mph (274 km)

Moreover, the EV600 will be compatible with the all-new propulsion-assisted, EP1 electric pallet, scheduled for market launch in early 2021.

"BrightDrop EP1 – BrightDrop’s first product to market, the EP1, will be a propulsion-assisted, electric pallet developed to easily move goods over short distances – for example, from the delivery vehicle to the customer’s front door."

BrightDrop EP1