The Chevrolet Volt and Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid are solid EVs for those considering making the switch for the first time. They're like gateways drugs and/or training tools to full-fledged EV ownership.

EVs aren't cheap. This is especially true of longer-range options. If you're searching the used market for an electric car, you might be pleasantly surprised by the low prices. However, you're not going to find a relatively new, long-range EV super cheap on the used market. This will change drastically in a few years, so buying a Volt or Clarity now could be a wise decision.

People looking to buy an EV for the first time likely have concerns about charging, the cost involved in having upgraded equipment installed at their home, range related to long road trips, etc. We think it's safe to say, if you buy a Chevrolet Volt or Honda Clarity PHEV, you'll eventually graduate to a fully electric car. In the meantime, you'll be learning about EV charging, as well as all the specifics related to EV ownership.

With some 50 miles of all-electric range, the Volt and Clarity both allow you to do most, if not all, of your daily driving without using gas. If you don't drive a ton of miles every day, you can probably get away with charging these cars on a standard 110-volt outlet. When it comes time for a road trip, you have a gas engine for backup. However, that doesn't mean you can't partake in public charging here or there, just to get acquainted.

The best part here is both the Volt and Clarity PHEV are available on the used market. If you're on a strict budget, you should look for a Volt, since they're well-priced used. The Clarity is a newer car and won't save you as much money if you're buying used, but that doesn't mean it's not a solid option.

Check out Current Automotive's take in the video above. Then, share yours with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Current Automotive on YouTube: