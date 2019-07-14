The Honda Clarity PHEV has been among the best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. of late, but does that imply it's the best PHEV available then too?

First, let's start off with just how far can the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid go on battery power alone? Officially, the Clarity PHEV is rated at 47 miles of all-electric range, but it can beat that number. The Chevy Volt goes further per charge, but unfortunately, production of that amazing PHEV has ceased (there may still be some available at your dealer, so if you're in the market for a plug-in hybrid, it's worth checking out).

The Toyota Prius Prime is no match for the Clarity PHEV in terms of electric range or interior space, though it does often outsell it.

So, the Clarity wins in roominess and electric range, but just how quick is the acceleration of the Clarity PHEV? Well, it depends on the driving mode – all-electric or hybrid. Here are the numbers from a recent test.

EV mode: 0-60 mph in 12.8 seconds

Hybrid mode: 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds

A bit slow then, but are there better options available? Watch the extensive video review above (note: this is a Canadian version of the Clarity PHEV and it does differ slightly from the U.S. version) to learn even more about this top-notch PHEV.

Video description via PRN Test Drive on YouTube:

One of our most highly anticipated PHEVs is under our review this week on TestDrive, the 2019 Honda Clarity PHEV Touring. This episode of TestDrive Spotlight is made possible with the support of Our full tour and review of the 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Touring is a comprehensive episode on this mid-size PHEV sedan. With a 17 kWh battery, the Clarity is supposed to do 76km fully electric before switching over to the 1.5L Atkinson cycle inline 4 engine. The Clarity PHEV comes with an eCVT, front wheel drive, a unique design, and most of Honda's safety technologies like blind spot monitor, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist. We go over all the technical information about the 2019 Honda Clarity PHEV such as the dimensions compared to other popular PHEV sedans we've tested like the Chevrolet Volt & Kia Optima PHEV. We also discuss the standard technology and features found on the Clarity Plug-In along with the changes for the Touring trim, and how our Canadian-spec vehicle compares with the ones sold in the US. We jump on the inside of the Clarity to go over the leather seats, 8" infotainment system, 8 speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and strange rear window design. We also take the Clarity on a comprehensive road test to talk about how this vehicle performs and handles under real-world conditions, and what buyers can expect from a vehicle like this. We wrap up our full tour and review of this vehicle by going over our fuel testing numbers including our cost for fuel and electricity, and how it might compare with a typical mid-size sedan. We also finish up with our likes and dislikes for this PHEV.

