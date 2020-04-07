Though production of the Chevrolet Volt officially ceased back in February of 2019, there are still plenty on the road, some new 2019s on dealer lots and more than a few available used. We're talking about the second-generation Volt, not the original, which is actually a bargain buy used right now.

Is a 2016-2019 Volt the right car for you? Let's find out what the Volt has to offer in this honest review from the owner of a Volt.

The second-generation Volt debuted for 2016. Chevy added Teen Driver to the standard features list for 2017, and a package of safety features became available for 2018. There are a few changes for the 2019 Volt, including a newly optional and long-asked-for 7.2-kWh onboard charger. This means quicker charging.

The 2016-2019 Volt offers a 53-mile all-electric driving range and a 42 mpg combined fuel economy rating. its electric range is ample enough for most commutes and even when the battery runs out, the Volt has impressive mpg figures.

Find out more about the 16-19 Volt in this video review.

Video description via Big Rock ADV on YouTube: