If you're in the market for an electric car but there are still obstacles holding you back, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) may be a wise choice. However, it's important to do your homework and choose one with the most electric range possible, while still making sure it's within your budget and suits your priorities.

Honestly, there aren't a whole lot of PHEVs available today with respectable all-electric range. The Chevrolet Volt was — and still is, at least temporarily — king of the hill here. Unfortunately, GM decided to discontinue it. The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid is the next best option in terms of range, but it's only sold in a limited number of U.S. states.

That leaves the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. It may seem pricey to buy or lease, but it does offer an impressive all-electric range for a three-row electric vehicle. The only other three-row electric option on the market today is the Tesla Model X, which will cost you more than double the Chrysler minivan once you add the 7-seat option.

There are a few others arguably worth mentioning here, but they don't even break the 30-mile threshold. That may be fine for soccer moms/dads, city commuters, daily errands, etc. However, if you live in an area with really cold winters, don't count on much help from the battery with these low-range PHEVs.

Fortunately, as fully electric cars become more popular, plug-in hybrids will likely fade away. We understand that this configuration may still be needed for many folks for many reasons. Obstacles like price, lack of charging infrastructure, no opportunity for home charging, jobs or lifestyles that require plenty of long road trips, etc. may make EV ownership nearly impossible for some people.

As more long-range EVs come to market, prices drop, and charging infrastructure grows, it will become much easier for most people to own an electric car. For now, if a PHEV is what's within your reach and what suits you, we suggest sticking with one of the following eight options. However, it all comes down to your preferences and priorities. There may be another plug-in that fits into your budget and lifestyle. Check out our Compare EVs page to see every option available in the U.S. today.

With that being said, navigate through the following slides to learn more about today's plug-in hybrid vehicles with the longest all-electric range.