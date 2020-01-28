Honda has slightly revised the Honda Clarity PHEV model and it has also announced the pricing structure for the current model year. The manufacturer hasn’t made too many changes to a model it says offers “interior space and comfort, and unmatched driving refinement in its class.”

The Clarity PHEV’s all-electric range is rated at 47 miles (75 km) thanks to a 17 kWh battery pack. When close to being depleted, the battery is topped up by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle; if you want to plug in to charge it, Honda says it takes 2.5 hours via a 220-volt outlet.

Total range with a full tank of gas and a charged battery is 340 miles (547 km), according to the EPA, which also rates the Clarity PHEV as being able to return up to 110 MPGe. When running on engine power alone, the vehicle should return an estimated 42 mpg combined.

Power is rated at 181 horsepower, while torque is 232 pound-feet. In Sport mode, it can sprint to sixty in just under 10 seconds, while in EV mode it can do it in under 13 seconds.

For the current model year, Honda has updated the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) which is active at slow speeds in order to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of the car’s presence.

Honda will charge you from $34,355 for the Clarity PHEV, which comes with an 8-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple Car Play), active safety aids and heated front seats as standard. If you want the range-topping Touring model, that starts at $37,555 and adds perforated leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Ultrasuede interior trim.

Both prices include a $955 destination charge; the model is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax rebate and in California it grants its driver single-occupant carpool lane access.

