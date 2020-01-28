The main new addition is the pedestrian acoustic alert.
Honda has slightly revised the Honda Clarity PHEV model and it has also announced the pricing structure for the current model year. The manufacturer hasn’t made too many changes to a model it says offers “interior space and comfort, and unmatched driving refinement in its class.”
The Clarity PHEV’s all-electric range is rated at 47 miles (75 km) thanks to a 17 kWh battery pack. When close to being depleted, the battery is topped up by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle; if you want to plug in to charge it, Honda says it takes 2.5 hours via a 220-volt outlet.
Total range with a full tank of gas and a charged battery is 340 miles (547 km), according to the EPA, which also rates the Clarity PHEV as being able to return up to 110 MPGe. When running on engine power alone, the vehicle should return an estimated 42 mpg combined.
Power is rated at 181 horsepower, while torque is 232 pound-feet. In Sport mode, it can sprint to sixty in just under 10 seconds, while in EV mode it can do it in under 13 seconds.
For the current model year, Honda has updated the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) which is active at slow speeds in order to alert pedestrians and bicyclists of the car’s presence.
Honda will charge you from $34,355 for the Clarity PHEV, which comes with an 8-inch touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple Car Play), active safety aids and heated front seats as standard. If you want the range-topping Touring model, that starts at $37,555 and adds perforated leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Ultrasuede interior trim.
Both prices include a $955 destination charge; the model is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax rebate and in California it grants its driver single-occupant carpool lane access.
2020 Clarity PHEV Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
TRIM
|
MSRP
|
MSRP Including $955 Destination Charges1
|
EPA Fuel Economy Ratings
|
Clarity PHEV
|
$33,400
|
$34,355
|
44/40/42
|
Clarity PHEV Touring
|
$36,600
|
$37,555
|
44/40/42
Clarity PHEV comes standard with a Display Audio system with an 8-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, pushbutton smart and keyless entry, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. Clarity Touring adds perforated leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation with charging infrastructure information, an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat with 2-position memory, and Ultrasude® interior trim. Clarity PHEV qualifies for a federal tax rebate of up to $7,500 and various state rebates, including $1,000 in California where it’s also eligible for single-occupant HOV access.
1. MSRP excludes $955 destination charge, tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.
2. Based on 2020 EPA ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual driving range and mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery package condition and other factors.