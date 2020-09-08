Our friend Ken Bokor has enjoyed plenty of EVs to review lately. After spending some quality time with the all-electric Porsche Taycan, he got ahold of a car that couldn't really be more opposite – the 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV).

Rather than a fully electric car, the Honda Clarity PHEV is powered by electricity and gas, but it has more all-electric range than any other PHEV on the market. The only rival to offer more – the Chevrolet Volt – has been discontinued, though you can get a good deal on one on the used market.

With about 50 miles of all-electric range, the Clarity allows most people to do most, if not all, of their daily driving without using gas. Moreover, if you don't drive that many miles each day, you can get away with charging on a standard 110-volt outlet. which means no extra investment in an electrical upgrade or home charging equipment. Between the time you sleep at night and wake up in the morning, you should be able to replenish the Clarity's battery.

When it comes time for a road trip, you have a gas engine for backup. If you're on a road trip and you use up the battery's energy, the car will still work as a hybrid and assure you get outstanding fuel economy. For people on the fence about switching to an EV, the Clarity PHEV is a compelling option. It starts at $33,400 and is eligible for the full $7,500 U.S. federal electric car tax credit.

Bokor takes us for a ride in the Clarity and gives us his thoughts. Being that he's driven a plethora of EVs, his perspective is welcome. Overall, he seems quite happy with the Clarity, though, just like any car, there are certainly pros and cons. Many people will tell you they think this Honda is outright ugly, however, it has a nice, well-appointed, roomy interior with solid fit and finish. While some PHEVs don't offer the performance people expect from an electric car, the Clarity accelerates and handles well enough for most drivers.

Check on Bokor's detailed review for much more information.