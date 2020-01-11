A Tesla Model S crashed into a huge 50-ton semi-truck that was full of explosive material at the time. Miraculously, nobody was injured. The Tesla is totaled, but the occupants are fine. This again proves just how safe Teslas truly are. See video and images of the wreckage here.

The big truck was stopped on the side of the roadway waiting for a tow. Police were already on the scene. The Tesla Model S failed to stop due to icy road conditions and that's the main reason why it hit the stopped truck.

It's truly surprising that the Model S was able to protect any and all occupants in this sort of crash. Especially considering the weight of the truck and the fact that where the Model S impacted the truck, there's no sort of bumper or crumple zone. Basically, the Model S took the full brunt of the impact, yet somehow nobody was injured.

Have a look at the video footage above and check out the images too. Then, let us know in comments your thoughts on the safety of the Model S.

Video description via Magnus Ljungwald on YouTube: