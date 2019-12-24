Yutong, a Chinese electric bus manufacturer, follows BYD in expanding its bus sales in Europe. The company recently received a significant order in Norway.

Keolis Norge has placed an order for 88 Yutong E12 (12 m with 34 seats), which will be used in Bergen. The buses will be equipped with 422 kWh batteries.

The first vehicle will be ready in January and after a successful technical inspection, Yutong Eurobus Scandinavian will start production of the remaining 87.

Yutong Eurobus Scandinavian already produced 15 buses for Iceland, 20 for Denmark and most recently 33 for Finland (delivered in November).

The huge order in Norway is a direct result of the requirements for Keolis to provide 75% of bus operation in electric mode, set in the contract for public transport in Bergen.

CEO of Yutong Eurobus Scandinavian, Benedikt Gudmundsson:

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to take part in bus operations in the center of Bergen together with Keolis Norway. Yutong Eurobus Scandinavian can show successful operation with its 15 electric buses in Iceland, 20 electric buses in Denmark and 33 electric buses in Finland”.

Gry Miriam Olsen, Keolis Norge’s CEO said:

"We will save at least 3,700,000 kg of CO2 on an annual basis with the 88 fully electric buses we are buying. We are pleased to be able to sign this order agreement and believe that through a close partnership, this agreement will be the gateway to an exciting future.

Source: sustainable-bus.com via electrive.com