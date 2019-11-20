We're only a little over a day away from the debut of the Tesla Pickup Truck — or Cybertruck as it has come to be called. There is very little that we know about the Tesla truck, aside from some loose clues tweeted by CEO Elon Musk.

Of course, there are likely some givens, and range is definitely one of them. This is not to say that we (or anyone aside from Tesla for that matter) know what the exact range of the electric truck will be. However, we can guess that it will be outstanding. Keep in mind though that there will definitely be multiple variants. If there's really eventually going to be a sub-$50,000 Tesla Cybertruck, it may no offer massive range.

In the "range-topping" Long Range trim level, the Tesla pickup should offer between 400 and 500 miles or more. You'd better bet that it will come standard with all-wheel drive and be ridiculously efficient. We can only assume that it will have at least three (if not four) motors.

Tesla has already proven that it makes the most efficient EVs on the market, and its technology continues to improve. Simply reconfiguring the motors in the Model S and Model X to match concepts perfected in the Model 3 has made a huge difference, not to mention over-the-air software updates.

Musk tweeted that the electric truck will be able to tow some 300,000 pounds. If people are using the Tesla truck for towing, it will have to offer about 450 miles of range in order to achieve Tesla's "unofficial" 300-mile range target when at max capacity. No one wants a truck for towing that can only travel 100 miles or so. This is especially true of an electric truck, since charging it at a public fast charger (or anywhere really) with a trailer in tow is practically impossible in many cases.

So, what about the base model? Tesla plans to have a $50,000 base variant of the Cybertruck. Perhaps this will be for those folks who don't own their truck for working and towing, but rather just because they like trucks, their capability, and versatility? Still, if the base Tesla truck doesn't offer a reasonable range, many people won't want to buy it, but perhaps that will work in Tesla's favor? We do know the automaker's Model 3 Standard Range isn't even available on its website and it's clear Tesla doesn't really want to sell it.

At any rate, the "base" Model 3 provides 220 miles of range. Model S and X Performance variants offer 348 and 305 miles, respectively. Interestingly, the EPA also shows a 2020 Model S Standard Range with 287 miles of range and a 2020 Model X Standard Range with 258 miles. You can read more about that by clicking here.

Can we assume the Tesla Cybertruck Standard Range will fall somewhere in between? We're going to guess that Tesla's goal will be about 250-300 miles.

Let us know your estimates in the comment section below.