In stainless steel, the Tesla Cybertruck is very polarizing. But in these new more traditional colors, the Tesla pickup truck takes on a whole new look.

The angular lines of the Tesla Cybertruck will make wrapping it quite easy, so we suspect that will be the option most buyers will take if they prefer the truck in a hue other than its standard steel appearance.

In order to see what the Cybertruck will look like in some other colors, our friend Alex Guberman from E For Electric did some photoshop work on the Cybertruck and these images are the result.

Additionally, Alex put together a new video on the Cybertruck following its world debut.

Video description via E For Electric on YouTube: