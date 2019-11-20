Is there a recipe for the perfect pickup truck? Depending on who you talk to, the recipe may have some variations, but the basic idea should be pretty much the same. The guys over at TLFnow (TFLtruck) have put together a "must-have" list ahead of the Tesla Pickup Truck reveal. They believe there are certain requirements the truck will have to meet in order to succeed.

People all over the world are very eager to see the Tesla Cybertruck in the flesh this coming Thursday, November 21 in Los Angeles. Somewhat surprisingly, Tesla has done a fantastic job of keeping just about everything pertaining to the truck under wraps, aside from CEO Elon Musk's occasional "clues."

The Cybertruck reveal is arguably Tesla's most substantial debut to date, and Musk admits the vehicle is his favorite. However, based on his tweets, this truck could be very different than the norm. It honestly may not be the truck for everyone, but we'll have to wait and see.

With that said, even though taste in vehicles is subjective, it's probably pretty safe to say that most Americans would describe a successful pickup truck in much the same way. It has to be tough, look tough, offer loads of power, be able to tow and haul heavy loads, etc. In terms of looks, most of today's pickup trucks look essentially the same on the outside, however, interior accommodations tend to be all over the map.

Let's take a quick look at TFL's top ten list (keep in mind there are two hosts contributing to the list and they have mixed opinions, which you'll notice when you look at the list):

Tough truck, not aerodynamic, sized like Ford F-150

At least as good on paper as Rivian R1T

Unique features

Priced well

Over the top in size, range, capability

Top-notch off-roading prowess

Shocking EV tech

Easy upgrades

Easily rechargeable

They have to actually build it ASAP!

Check out the video for all the details, then provide us with your list in the comment section below.

Video Description via TFLnow on YouTube: