Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just officially confirmed that the hugely anticipated Tesla truck will be revealed on November 21 in Los Angeles.

InsideEVs first revealed this potential debut date in late October via a spot-on estimate gleaned by our good friend Sean Mitchell. As it turns out, he was right. Is there something he knew that no one else did? Who knows, but we expect the design of the Tesla truck to be very polarizing, as Musk has now hinted at on several occasions.

Outside of its appearance, quite a bit is known in regards to the Tesla truck. Here we'll run through some of the highlights:

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla truck will have a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:

“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

The Tesla truck will make the Ram seem toy-like and will beat the Ford F-150 too. Lofty goals, but Tesla really never fails to deliver on the performance front.

In top-level trim, the Tesla truck should boast a range of between 400 and 500 miles, possibly more. As one might suspect, it will be all-wheel drive with a motor for each axle. Musk also noted that the suspension will dynamically adjust according to its load. Being electric and a truck means it will have gobs of torque. Musk once tweeted that it could tow 300,000 pounds.

Some additional features include 240-volt power for all of your work tools, a unique drop-down tailgate and it will parallel park automatically & have 360-degree cameras & sonar.

As for production plans and availability? Those are both complete unknowns at this point in time. Tesla still has to get the Model Y into production, plus it's working on both the Tesla Roadster and Tesla Semi. The Tesla truck could be fast-tracked, but there are no details available right now.