The grand debut of the Tesla truck is just around the corner (November 21 at 11 PM EST - 8 PM PST).

All the eyes of the world will be watching what Tesla does and reveals at this event. With the reveal now just days away, let's take a step back to see what's leaked out over time regarding pricing for the Tesla truck.

Pricing Expectations Ahead Of Reveal

This Tesla truck topic is perhaps the most controversial.

The only previous mention of pricing was made by Elon Musk and it's so low it's somewhat unbelievable.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla truck had a target price of under $50,000. Musk stated:

“You should be able to buy a really great truck for $49k or less.”

We find it hard to believe that this price point is even possible, but that's was the target set forth by Musk. Here's more from Musk on the price topic:

“We don’t want it to be really expensive. I think its got to start at less than $50,000 – it’s got to be like $49,000 starting price max. Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable. There will be versions of the truck that will be more expensive, but you’ve got to be able to get a really great truck for $49,000 or less.”

Perhaps Tesla can deliver a $50,000 electric truck, but we surely don't expect that base version to be immediately available. Furthermore, it'll surely be stripped-down, perhaps so much so that almost nobody outside of commercial fleets would consider buying one.

We fully expect maxed-out versions of the Tesla truck to top $100,000 with ease. The question is, can Tesla deliver say a Ford F-150 or Ram 1500 competitor at a price that's fairly competitive?