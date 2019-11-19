We are drawing near to the Tesla pickup truck reveal. We are almost sure it will be called Cybertruck, considering the logo that was trademarked and the fact that its letters compose a stylized pickup truck. With such hype around it, we have to ask: Will it tow? For how long? More than that, will it tow as much as Elon Musk promised?

We already have an answer to our first question. It was merely rhetorical, but not the second one. We still have no indication of the range this new electric pickup truck will have when towing anything.

It is obvious that it depends a lot on what will be towed and how heavy it is, but the company will have to provide info on that, especially after towing tests with the Model X proved the range falls drastically. Anyway, if George Bower hits the nail in the head, it could have a 200 kWh battery pack. And that could help if travel a long way, even towing anything.

Elon Musk states the truck will have 400 miles of range and the option for 500 miles. Anyway, rumors that it may be the first Tesla to have the million-mile battery pack may change that expectation. Will those more resistant batteries also offer more energy density? Will they be at the same energy level?

Musk also said the pickup truck would have a dual motor configuration with all-wheel drive and “crazy torque.” Then Rivian came and said the R1T would have four motors. We doubt Tesla will not try to at least equal that and the possibilities it opens, such as a tank turn.

Speaking of the R1T, it is doubtful the Cybertruck will not have a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time that is inferior to 3 seconds or less than 700 hp. That is what Rivian promises for its electric pickup truck.

It would also be nice if we could know how much energy the pickup truck may lose by providing 240V power to tools, as Elon Musk also promised on Twitter. Hopefully, the unveiling will provide the answers we want, even if production takes more time than we would like.