For those unaware, Tesla just rolled out yet another over-the-air software update. This particular update adds power, which makes for quicker acceleration.

Drag Times wants to know how much difference the update makes. So, it tests out the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Model S Performance and shares its results.

To say that the Model 3 sedan's zero-to-60-mph time is impressive would be an understatement. What other stock, small or midsize four-door can pull off the metric in under 3 seconds? Yes, in Drag Times' testing, the Model 3 Performance did it in an incredible 2.9 seconds.

As you can see from the tweet above, there was an issue with the Model S Performance testing. Apparently, the car didn't get the 50 horsepower boost yet, though Drag Times notes a power redistribution. It will be interesting to find out the answer to the above and then get new results for the Model S once the update is in place.

